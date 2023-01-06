Home » News » Lifestyle » From Cleaning Phone To Marking Tape Roll, The Many Uses of Toothpick

From Cleaning Phone To Marking Tape Roll, The Many Uses of Toothpick

Toothpicks can also be extremely useful in cleaning the dirt on the phone.

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 10:39 IST

Delhi, India

Not only phones but this method can also be applied to other devices as well.
Not only phones but this method can also be applied to other devices as well.

People might think that they know about toothpicks and their only use, i.e- removing chunks of food from teeth and cleaning them. If you also think the same, it’s time to have a fresh look at the potential of a toothpick which has several other uses as well.

Prevents excessive boiling:

There have been a lot of occasions where you have kept the burner on high, walked away and before you know it, water has boiled above a certain level and is flowing from both sides of the pot. To avoid this messed up situation, the only thing you need to do is keep a toothpick between the lid and the pot. This will create a small space for the steam to escape which will eventually stop the pot from excessively boiling.

Cleaning phone: Toothpick can also be extremely useful in cleaning the dirt on the phone. All you need is to dip the toothpick in alcohol and properly run it through the dust-covered area between the buttons of the phone. Not only phones but this method can also be applied to other devices as well.

Helps in fixing a bent plant stem: Toothpicks can play an important role in strengthening the stem of your favourite plant. The stem can be straightened by placing a toothpick against it. Don’t forget to wrap it with tape. With the passage of time, this stem will definitely regain its strength.

Marking the starting point of the tape roll: At some point, we all faced tremendous difficulties in finding the start of the tape roll. With the help of a toothpick, things get much easier. So the next time you have cut a piece of tape, wrap it around a toothpick when you are done.

first published: January 06, 2023, 10:39 IST
last updated: January 06, 2023, 10:39 IST
