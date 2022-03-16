From Colour To Fabric, 6 Essential Fashion Tips For Skinny Women

Body-shaming can lead to a lack of confidence among people, particularly for women, who are either too skinny or overweight. If you are a skinny woman, some simple tips can help you a great deal. All you have to do is figure out the clothes that suit your body type. For this, you have to consider every aspect, from the pattern to the fabric. To make it easier for you, we have come up with some useful tips for skinny women.

Choose bright colours:

Women have a natural affinity for black. However, skinny women conscious of their looks should avoid black. Go for brighter colours that do not make you look as thin as you are.

Stay away from Bodycon dresses:

Try to avoid bodycon dresses. Such fitting dresses take the shape of your body, which makes skinny girls look thinner.

Choose the right fabric:

When it comes to choosing clothes, try to opt for structured and thick fabrics. These clothes make your body appear curvy and not lean.

Select vertical striped dress

Whenever you feel like buying dresses with stripes, buy dresses of vertical stripes instead of horizontal, they will look good on you and you will not look thin in them.

Go for a flared skirt

While choosing clothes, try to go for flared patterns. For example, try a flared midi skirt instead of a pencil skirt.

Go for printed dresses

Wearing a print gives the illusion of curves. Try heavy printed patterned tops.

