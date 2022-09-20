From Conditioner to Dry Shampoo, Tips To Take Care Of Coloured Hair At Home

In recent times, hair colour has become a trend among women of all ages. But to maintain the colour needs a lot of effort, you need to head to a salon to take the help of a hair care expert regularly. But in our busy schedules, often we don’t get time for this and our hair gets neglected, leading to dryness, damage, and breakage. So today we are here to share some tips and tricks to take care of your coloured hair.

Wash after 72 hours: If you have coloured your hair today, do not wash your hair for the next three days i.e. 72 hours. Doing this helps the colour stay for a long time.

Colour protector shampoo: When you have coloured hair, don’t go for ordinary shampoo. Instead, choose colour protectant shampoo. These shampoos contain some ingredients that help balance the pH level of the hair and prevent breakage.

Avoid shampooing every day: Avoid washing your hair every day. If you wash your coloured hair daily, it will not only fade the colour but also make your hair look dull and dry.

Use of dry shampoo: If your hair is looking oily or greasy, you should opt for dry shampoo instead of normal shampoo.

Conditioner: Conditioning is a must. The moisture of coloured hair disappears easily. So never forget to apply conditioner whenever you are doing shampoo.

Protect from high heat: If you use a hair blower or iron for styling, it can damage the hair. So try to avoid these things to protect your coloured hair.

Deep conditioning treatment: Deep conditioning your coloured hair once a week is a must. You can go for different home remedies like oil treatment or hair mask treatment.

