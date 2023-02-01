We use coriander in dishes like soups and salsas, and in Indian, Middle Eastern and Asian main-course meals such as curries and masalas. The leaves of coriander are often used as a whole, while the seeds are utilised dried or in powdered form. Coriander seeds are an important spice used in almost all households. These seeds not only improve the taste of food but also benefit our overall health. These seeds contain various properties that range from reducing blood sugar to improving digestion. You can include coriander seeds in your diet if you wish to keep yourself fit. Here are the 5 amazing benefits of coriander seeds:

Control blood sugar

According to Healthline, coriander seeds, their extracts and oils are beneficial for decreasing blood sugar levels. If you have high blood sugar levels, you can consume coriander seeds. Coriander helps in lowering blood sugar levels by activating certain enzymes. In case you are receiving diabetes treatment, you should consume coriander seeds only after taking medical advice.

Improve digestion and gut health

The oil extracted from coriander seeds may boost healthy digestion. Coriander can be beneficial in decreasing unpleasant digestive symptoms such as bloating and discomfort. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often experience these symptoms. Coriander can also help in boosting appetite in some individuals. Coriander extract also works as an appetite stimulant in traditional Iranian medicine.

Improve heart health

Coriander can protect the health of your heart by lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and blood pressure and increasing HDL or good cholesterol.

Strengthen immunity

Coriander seeds are high in immunity-boosting antioxidants. Various antioxidants strengthen the immunity. Coriander contains immune boosting, anticancer, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects.

Improve brain health

Coriander contains antioxidants that may reduce brain inflammation and anxiety, and boost memory. According to Healthline, studies have shown that coriander extract is almost as effective as diazepam. Diazepam is a common anxiety medication that provides relief from the symptoms of this condition.

