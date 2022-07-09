From Crop Top to Kurti, 5 Amazing Ways To Style High Waist Jeans

A pair of Jeans is perhaps the only piece of clothing that remains in trend all the time. And it is definitely found in everyone’s wardrobe. You can carry jeans in ways and styles for every occasion. These days, high-waist jeans are in trend.

Apart from being comfortable, it also looks very stylish and fashionable. But for this, it is important that you know how to pair it with the right top. Here we tell you how to style high-waist jeans to flaunt your look.

With crop top: If you pair a crop top with high waist jeans, it will make you look tall and attractive. This will balance your tummy area and will make you look thinner. You can also style a colourful top with your high-waist jeans.

With jacket or shirt: If you pair a jacket or shirt with high-waist jeans, it will make you look stylish and you can also look comfortable in it. If you want, you can also layer a shirt or jacket with a crop top or tube top. This will make your look change from a casual to a sporty one.

With T-shirt: If you want a casual look then pair a T-shirt with your high-waist jeans. You can pair your white or black colour t-shirt with blue denim, and it will look cool. You can also put a belt on it and your comfy sneakers to make it look more fashionable.

Flowy tops: High-waist pants look absolutely amazing with a little loose and flowy tops. You can anytime pair it up and go for casual outings.

Kurti: Not only in a western look but the high waist jeans also look stylish with ethnic wear. For an ethnic look, you can fold high waist jeans from the bottom and pair them with A shape long Kurti. The outfit will look extremely good with Mojari shoes.

