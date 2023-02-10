Diabetes is becoming a life-threatening disease all over the world. It increases the risk of severe heart diseases, and kidney, liver or eye-related problems. According to the World Health Organisation, around 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Of these, every year, 15 lakh people die due to this condition. But it is a matter of bigger concern that India has a maximum of 80 million people suffering from diabetes, and by 2045 around 135 million people in India will be at risk of becoming diabetic. We all know that this condition is caused by eating unhealthy food and following a wrong lifestyle, but it is important to know the signs beforehand.

There are several signs and symptoms of diabetes. By identifying the pre-diabetic stage on time and by bringing some good changes in your lifestyle habits, you can lower the risk of diabetes.

5 signs of pre-diabetes

Excessive thirst or dehydration: According to Mayo Clinic, when someone feels extra thirsty or dehydrated, it means that the amount of sugar in the blood has increased. This can be a sign of pre-diabetes.

Frequent urination: Frequent urination occurs in the pre-diabetic stage. Due to the high amount of sugar present in the blood, kidney function slows down, hence there is frequent urination.

Always feeling hungry: In the pre-diabetic stage, a person may feel more hungry. There can be many reasons for this. That’s why it is recommended to get the blood sugar test done. If the fasting blood sugar level is more than 100, then you must contact the doctor immediately.

Too much tiredness - It is natural to be tired after work. But frequently getting tired or more persistent fatigue can be a symptom of pre-diabetes.

Dizziness in the eyes - Since the amount of sugar in the blood increases in diabetes, it also affects the nerves of the body and its effect can also be seen in the eyes.

How to deal with pre-diabetes condition

If you have these aforementioned symptoms, then you should immediately look after your health. If the sugar level is below 120, it means that your body has given you signs at the right time that you can be diabetic. In such a condition, you must immediately make healthy changes in your lifestyle and diet patterns.

From now onwards, you should completely stop eating fried food, spicy dishes, processed food, saturated food, pizza, burgers, soft drinks and packaged food items. Avoid too much salt and sugar. Instead, eat healthy food. Include fruits, green vegetables and whole grains in your daily diet. Coarse grains are more beneficial. Leguminous vegetables, greens and seeds are very beneficial for your health; and above all, you need to do exercise and physical activities regularly.

