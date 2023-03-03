Embracing parenthood might be one of the most wonderful feelings for a couple. Their heart fills with unsurmountable happiness upon the arrival of their little ball of sunshine. The joy of a parent doubles when they welcome twins into their lives. Along with the little pleasures that come with raising twins, there also comes the additional responsibility of taking care of two newborns. As a new parent, you might be worried about how to balance your professional and personal life at the same time. But fret not, raising twins is not as hard as it seems. All you need to do is follow some simple guidelines. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Develop a routine

One of the most viral factors that you must take into account after having twins is sticking to a particular schedule or routine. Make both your kids eat at the same time, and allot a specific time for them to go to bed together. This is because if both of them sleep at different hours, it will be difficult for you to manage them.

Seek parenting help

There’s nothing wrong with taking advice from professional experts on how to raise your twins. If not, you can also take help from a single parent or parents having more than one kid. Owing to their experience, they will give you the necessary insight on how to raise your kids and balance your life at the same time. They can also cuddle and play with your little ones, while you take a short break from taking care of your babies.

Encourage individuality

While parenting twins, you might unintentionally treat your kids like a unit. It must not be forgotten that despite them sharing the same birthday together, they are two separate individuals, having separate characteristic traits. As a parent of twins, you must respect the individual preferences, hobbies, likes and dislikes of both of your toddlers.

Spend quality time

Another important aspect of raising twins is taking out some time from your busy schedule and engaging in fun activities with either of your kids, individually. Twins frequently become quite dependent on one another, particularly during their formative years. You must be careful that both of your young ones develop different identities by staying away from each other for some time. Spend some alone time with your twins, separately.

Avoid comparison

Parents often have the habit of comparing their kids with other children. The tendency seems to get intensified when it comes to twins. Parents start comparing one twin to the other. Such comparisons should be avoided, since they might impact your kid negatively, making them feel demotivated, discouraged, and less capable than the other twin.

