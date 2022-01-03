From Diabetes to Digestion, Amla is Your Go-to 'Super Fruit' in Winters

Amla is a fruit extremely rich in medicinal properties and produces the best results when consumed in winters. It’s a whole treasure trove of properties, the reason why it is often referred to as “Super Fruit" in India. Amla is extremely rich in Vitamin C. Around 100 grams of fresh gooseberries contain as much vitamin C as 20 oranges.

>Below are some of the benefits of consuming amla in winters:

>Diabetes: Gooseberries are extremely rich in soluble fibre, which dissolves rapidly inside the gut, slowing down the process of absorbing sugar. This also reduces the rising levels of sugar in the blood. It is also great for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

>Digestion: Consumption of gooseberries can be very beneficial for people suffering from digestion and constipation-related problems. Regular consumption of amla can be useful in avoiding Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Owing to the high amount of Vitamin C in amla, it also helps absorb other nutrients.

>Eyes: Consumption of gooseberries is also extremely beneficial to our eyes. Vitamin A, present in amla, is very important for the health of the eye. Vitamin A also manages to reduce the risk of macular degeneration.

>Immunity: Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of awareness about immunity among people. People are taking various measures to increase their immunity. Amla contains vitamin C as well as alkaloids, polyphenols and flavonoids present in sufficient quantities.

>Memory: The consumption of amla also helps improve memory since it contains phytonutrients and the antioxidants that are present in it.

