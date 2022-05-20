From Diet to Dedication, How Virat Kohli Maintains His Fitness Level

Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific cricketers in the history of the game. The former India skipper is among the fittest sportspersons in the cricketing world. Virat attributes his success on the field to his amazing fitness levels.

In an interview with Times of India, Kohli once said, “I want to be able to play this kind of cricket even when I am 34-35. You know, that’s why I train so much because I am a guy who likes to play with intensity".

Kohli also revolutionised the fitness culture in the Indian cricket team. Virat was instrumental in mandating the yo-yo test for selection in the Indian squad.

Virat Kohli follows a strict diet and doesn’t compromise on his workout sessions. It was widely reported that Kohli continued his intense workout sessions even during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Kohli regularly shares gym pictures in which he can be seen indulging in cardio, deadlifts and HIIT workouts.

Reportedly, Kohli follows a 5-6 day workout week with one day for rest. To maintain that sculpted physique, Virat includes a mix of cardio, weight and strength training in his workout sessions.

Virat has taught us that nothing burns calories faster than running. Running builds up your endurance and stamina. It is also great for calming your mind.

Virat has also popularised one-arm pushups. One-arm pushups will sculpt your arms and shoulders.

Maintaining supreme fitness also involves following a strict diet. Virat has famously quit eating his favourite food - butter chicken. In a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Virat revealed that his diet includes lots of vegetables, eggs, dal, quinoa and spinach. The iconic batsman loves dosas as well.

