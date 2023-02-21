Hair care is very important in today’s times, especially with high levels of exposure to pollution, lifestyle, harmful chemicals and diet changes. Do you know that camphor and coconut oil are very good remedies for your hair problems? Camphor and coconut oil are just the perfect natural remedies to deal with problems related to hair.

When it comes to hair-related problems, sometimes the simplest ingredients give us the best results. The combination of camphor and coconut helps to tackle a lot of hair care issues. Here are some of its benefits:

Fights dandruff

Crush two camphor tablets to make camphor powder. Heat half a cup of extra virgin coconut oil. Mix camphor powder with coconut oil and then let it dissolve. Apply coconut oil and camphor powder to your flaky scalp at least half an hour before you wash your hair.

Gives shiny and lustrous hair

Camphor and coconut oil are useful for lush and lustrous hair. When massaged into the scalp two times a week, visible changes in texture are noticed only after applying it a few times.

Promotes hair growth

Applying a camphor and coconut oil mixture helps improve blood circulation on the scalp. This boosts your hair growth and ensures a better nutrition supply to the hair roots.

Deals with hair loss and thinning hair

Hair loss and thinning hair are very common these days. Camphor is a very good go-to remedy for hair loss as it helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp. This strengthens the hair and provides essential nutrients to the hair follicles, thereby preventing further hair loss. So using camphor and coconut oil for hair loss is a very good solution.

Treats head lice

Camphor has a powerful aroma, making it good for the treatment of head lice. Camphor is known for its anti-parasitic properties. The combination of camphor and coconut oil is very good for controlling hair lice as coconut oil contains lauric acid, which helps to kill the parasites.

