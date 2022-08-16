From Food to Art, Here's What You Can Do On Your Next Visit to Chandigarh

Chandigarh, the crowning glory of the two neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, is India’s first planned city. The city has rightfully earned its moniker as it is a fine example of urban planning and modern architecture. From sights, activities, and food to art, culture, music, and dance, the city packs an assortment of treasures for everyone.

Exploring the city during summer can be a tad difficult. However, October to March is the best time to traverse the city.

Here are the major attractions of Chandigarh:

The city is famously known for its nature and parks. Here’s a rundown of some places where you can be with nature.

Rock Garden, which is designed by Nek Chand, a self-taught artist is a must-see. Other attractions are Sukhna Lake, Shanti Kunj, Pinjore Garden, Botanical Garden, Garden of Fragrance, and Hibiscus Garden.

If you have more interest in art and culture, do not forget to visit the Government Museum and Art Gallery. Spend quality time with your family at International Dole Museum, Children Traffic Park, etc. Children can also enjoy seeing different types of birds and other animals at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and Chhatbir Zoo.

For an off-beaten rural experience, head outside the city. In winter especially during January, the fields bloom with yellow mustard flowers, which is indeed beautiful in the real sense of the word.

Visit sugarcane farms and get to see how jaggery is made along with some fresh sugar cane juice. The city teems with several dhabas and farms where authentic Punjabi meal in traditional thaali is served. The city can give you a good insight into the culture and tradition of Punjab.

