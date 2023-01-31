Beetroot has numerous health benefits, especially for the skin. The go-to-vegetable is high in antioxidants and contains a variety of nutrients such as manganese, potassium, fibre, folate, iron and vitamins. This is why it is advised to include beetroot in your daily diet.

But did you know that not only beetroot but even its peels benefit our health in a variety of ways? People often discard its peels, but once you learn about their benefits, you will not throw the beetroot peels away. So, let’s take a look at the benefits of beetroot peels:

Beetroot peels lip scrub:

Advertisement

In winter, cold winds often steal moisture from our faces and lips. Our skin becomes dry and cracked. If you are also troubled by this problem, beetroot peels can be useful for you. For this, grate the peels of beetroot and then mix sugar in it and massage it on the lips with the help of your fingers. With the help of this scrub, the frozen dead skin cells on the lips will be removed and the natural beauty of your lips will return.

Beetroot peels toner:

You can also use beetroot peels to make a toner. For this, soak the peels of beetroot in water overnight. Next morning, filter this water and keep it in a bottle. Now, you can use this mixture as a toner on the skin. Applying this daily will keep the freshness of your face alive and give your face a healthy glow.

Beetroot peels face mask:

Vitamin C present in beetroot benefits our skin. If you want to get back the glow of your skin, you can use beetroot peels. Soak the peels of beetroot in water for some time. When the colour of the water starts changing, remove the peel and add lemon juice to it. Now, while massaging the face with this mixture, let it dry for half an hour and then wash your face with water. By doing this, not only will the face glow but dead skin cells will also be removed.

Beetroot peels for dandruff

Advertisement

Beetroot contains anti-inflammatory properties. If you are suffering from dandruff, you can use beetroot peels to treat it. For this, combine vinegar and neem water with juice from beetroot peels. Apply the mixture to your hair, and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. After the allotted time, wash your hair. Your scalp will be thoroughly cleaned as a result of this.

Beetroot peels for itching

Beetroot peels are extremely beneficial in treating the itching in your hair. Rub the inside of the beetroot peel on the scalp. By doing this, not only will you get relief from itching, but dead skin cells will also be removed. Remember to wash your hair carefully after 15 minutes of rubbing the peel.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here