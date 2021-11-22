From Glowing Skin To Healthy Brain, Here's How Beetroot is Beneficial To You

Beetroot is an all-around vegetable. Commonly known as beet, it can be consumed in many forms, including curry, chutney, salad, juice, etc. Packed with minerals, essential vitamins, and plant compounds, beet has proven beneficial in treating various diseases.

According to a report in Healthline, just by consuming 100 grams of the superfood, you can get 36 calories of energy. Apart from this, 7 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, 6 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of fibre, 380 milligrams of potassium, and many other substances are also found. Raw beetroot is more beneficial for health than cooked beetroot. Many also prefer to consume it in the form of juice, which is as beneficial as eating.

So, let’s look at some of the benefits of beetroot:

>Reduces Hypertension: According to the research of Harvard Medicine, natural high amounts of nitrate are found in beet, which the body’s digestive system converts into nitric oxide. Hypertension occurs when the pressure of blood circulation increases on the arteries and veins. Nitrate is a compound that relaxes blood vessels.

>Beneficial for diabetics too: The iron, potassium, and manganese present in it controls the blood sugar level. Beetroot also contains vitamin C, folate, and fibre that boost immunity and strengthen the digestive system.

>Brings glow on the skin: Beetroot juice is extremely beneficial for the skin. The antioxidants present in beetroot help remove free radicals. The ageing effect occurs on the skin due to the introduction of free radicals in the skin cells. Beet juice benefits in eliminating skin problems like wrinkles, signs of ageing, and pimples.

>Brain health: With age, there is a natural decline in mental and cognitive functions, but nitrates in beets can improve brain function by promoting the dilation of blood vessels, thereby increasing blood flow to the brain.

