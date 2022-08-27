From Infants to Adults, How Many Hours Of Sleep Is Enough for us

Age is a big factor behind the sleeping hours of a human being. You must have noticed that infants and babies sleep more than adults. You will be surprised to know that our body needs more or less sleep at different ages. Getting enough sleep will make you physically and mentally fit. Now, let’s take a look at how much sleep is enough for us every day.

According to a Healthline report, experts advise adults to sleep for 7 hours every day. Let’s learn more

14 to 17 hours for children of 0-3 months.

12 to 16 hours for children of 4-12 months.

11 to 14 hours for children of 1-2 years.

For children of 3-5 years, 10 to 13 hours of sleep every day is enough.

Children aged 9-12 years should sleep for 9 to 12 hours daily.

Young people aged 13-18 years should sleep for 8 to 10 hours every day.

For people aged 18-60 years, 7 hours of sleep per day is considered sufficient.

It is important for people aged 61-64 years to sleep for 7 to 9 hours every day.

Elderly people aged 65 years or older should sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours.

Sometimes our lifestyle doesn’t allow us enough sleep. However, not getting enough sleep can lead to diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity and depression. Making certain changes in the lifestyle can help you stay mentally and physically active and fit.

