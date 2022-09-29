From Jewellery to Kitchen Items, Use Use Rubbing Alcohol to Clean Them All

Rubbing alcohol can be found easily in every household. People generally use it in cleaning stuff and it makes your daily tasks easier. And if you are one of those who haven’t tried this yet, trust us, you are losing out on some great hacks.

Don’t worry, we will tell you some of the ways you can use rubbing alcohol.

Cleaning jewellery

It can be used to clean your jewellery. Start by putting a small amount of rubbing alcohol on the cotton. Now use cotton to wipe the jewellery. Not only will the dirt from your jewellery be removed but it will also become germ-free.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Cleaning electronic gadgets

Electronic gadgets can also be cleaned using rubbing alcohol. To make items such as cellphones, TVs, refrigerators, tablets, laptops, and computers shine, add a few drops of rubbing alcohol to cotton and lightly rub them. This will restore the shine to all of your electronic equipment.

Cleaning the kitchen

Cleaning soiled kitchen towels and dishwashing sponges with rubbing alcohol can be highly effective. Pour rubbing alcohol into a container and soak unclean clothes and sponges in it. After a while, the kitchen towel and sponge can be easily washed with water.

Can be used as a room freshener

Rubbing alcohol can also be used as a room refresher. Fill a spray bottle halfway with rubbing alcohol and a few drops of essential oil. Now, by spraying it around the house, your house will begin to scent.

Make Shoes Small Free

Rubbing alcohol can also be used to remove the smell of shoes. Spray rubbing alcohol on the shoes and leave them to dry in the sun. The scent of your shoes will be gone in no time.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here