From Kareena to Janhvi, Celebrities Who Borrowed Their Mom’s Outfits to Make a Statement

In a world of high-end fashion labels and designer wear, nothing can beat draping a cotton sari or putting on a vintage dress from your mom’s closet. And our very own Bollywood stars are no different. They may rock the red carpet in the best of best clothes designed by renowned fashion designers, but when it comes to their mom’s very own personal collection, these starlets will totally vouch for the good old English rhyme: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue…

Few days ago, actor Mrunal Thakur shared a photo on her Instagram stories which featured her and her mother Vandana Thakur wearing a black sari with a rani pink pallu. Below the collage, the Jersey-actor wrote: Isn’t this the best thing in the world to be able to wear your moms saree and jewellery. I’m in love with my moms wedding saree (Shalu) I think I may end up wearing the same for my wedding. (sic).

And yes, mother knows best when it comes to saris. Six yards of sheer elegance, you can never go wrong with a sari. And giving #sarigoals to her followers was Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan. The star kid raided her mother’s wardrobe and picked a comfortable yet chic grey printed sari to sport on a fine Sunday. Giving her followers a glimpse of what she chose, Ira posed in the neatly draped sari paired with black bralette and completed the look with funky earrings, white boots, and an olive green handbag. She took to Instagram and wrote: Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I’ve decided I’m going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don’t own that many so I’m going to raid various people’s closets that way I don’t even need place in my closet for them. This is mom’s. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree. (sic)."

Reminiscing the good old days with her mom Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor on various occasions has been seen sporting attires from her mom’s closet. In 2018, Janhvi draped one of her mom’s sari at the 65th National Film Awards in Delhi. Close friend and designer Manish Malhotra, took to Instagram and praised the young actress, he wrote: The very pretty @janhvikapoor as she goes to Receive Sridevi Ma’am’s Much Deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in Mom’ … An Actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life’s … #jhanvikapoor in her Mom s personel Saree for this emotional and precious moment (sic)."

Over the years, a lot of celebrity stars have borrowed from their respective moms and moms-in-law and have added their own unique twist to the ensemble. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore her mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s wedding ensemble. Kareena who got married to Saif Ali Khan dressed up in Sharmila’s traditional gharara on her wedding day.

Her sister-in-law and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared the images where Kareena and Sharmila are donning the outfit at their respective weddings. On Kareena’s photo, Saba wrote: MAHSHALLAH. Generation and tradition, continued. (sic).

Internationally too there have been celebrity moms who have watched their li’l ones grow up and walk in their dresses, one of them being Angelina Jolie. While promoting her movie Eternals walked the red carpet with her children and among the seven kids, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt chose to wear one of Angelina’s dresses to the event. Zahara opted for an Elie Saab Couture dress with a sheer bodice adorned with shimmering rhinestones, which Jolie previously wore during the 2014 Oscars ceremony.

Similarly, giving the Dior gown Jolie wore in 2019 a twist of her own was her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who wore it for a red-carpet event. The gown was altered above the knee making it a fun yet chic dress. She completed the look with hoop earring and black ballerina flats.

Wearing an outfit from your mother’s closet is like taking a piece of her wherever you go. So, this festive season raid your mommy dearest’s wardrobe and celebrate her fashion choices and blend it with your style quotient.

