From Karim’s to ICH, Top 5 Oldest Restaurants In Delhi

The capital of our country is famous for many things including its architecture, winter, and most importantly, its food! There are so many amazing restaurants that serve the best quality food in Delhi. Some of the restaurants predate the independence of our country. Here are some of the vintage restaurants that you need to have a meal at.

>Indian Coffee House

Commonly known as ICH started its first branch in Delhi on October 27, 1957, located in Theatre Communication Building, Connaught Place. Since its very beginning, it has been people’s go-to place for a cup of steaming coffee.

Location: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi

Contact: 011 2334 2994

>Karim’s

If you are a hardcore non-vegetarian, then Karim’s is the best option for you in Delhi. The restaurant was established in 1913, and now you can find multiple outlets throughout the city. The original branch is in Jama Masjid and is always crowded.

Location: 16, Gali Kababian, Jama Masjid, New Delhi

Contact: 011 2326 4981

>Embassy Restaurant & bar

The Embassy Restaurant was established in 1948, and no other restaurant in Delhi can match its class. Its ambiance is elegant, and the restaurant serves the best Chicken Stroganoff. The restaurant is owned by Pakistani friends. The restaurant is also loved by many celebrities.

Location: 11 D, Connaught Place, Connaught Place Between Inner and Outer Circle, New Delhi

Contact: 011 2341 6434

>Moti Mahal

Established in 1947 at the time of partition, the restaurant now has multiple branches all over the city. It is famous for its butter chicken and dal makhani. The restaurant is so famous that it was visited by none other than chef Gordon Ramsay.

Location: 3704, Netaji Subhash Marg, Old Daryaganj, New Delhi

Contact: 011 2327 3011

>Kwality

One of the most iconic restaurants in Delhi is Kwality. Having been in business for more than 60 years, the restaurant has won the hearts of Delhiites. If you are planning to have North Indian and Mughlai cuisines then you need to visit Kwality.

Location: 7, Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Contact: 011 2374 2310

