From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, Here are Some Celeb-Inspired Fashion Ideas for This Wedding Season

Wedding season is here and everyone is excited to play dress up. It is important to get the fashion game on point. And, when it comes to fashion, the actress of our film industry knows how to carry themselves and kill it with their style. From Deepika Padukone to Kajal Aggarwal, you can take inspiration from these beauties to keep your fashion game on top.

>Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Here in this picture, Samantha is giving complete festive feels wearing an absolutely gorgeous white printed suit with grey dupatta. The actress has completed her look with an Indian choker and matching studs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVuqcXUh7xY/?utm_medium=copy_link

>Kriti Kharbanda

Sarees are always the best option to go for an occasion when one needs to wear something traditional. The beautiful Kriti Kharbanda is here to prove it. Wearing an elegant yellow saree with red border, the actress has paired it with traditional jhumkas and is tied in a neat bun with a ‘gajara’ in it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS1clPUIjzD/?utm_medium=copy_link

>Tamannaah Bhatia

If you’re confused between wearing something modern and traditional, don’t worry. Tamannaah Bhatia has got it all covered for you. Wearing this mix of a royal blue saree and gown, she is looking breathtaking. Pairing it with a sexy blouse and hair tied in a bun, Tamannaah has kept it simple as she adorns it with a bracelet in one hand and matching earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT6mJO-r-mx/?utm_medium=copy_link

>Deepika Padukone

Talking of fashion and not mentioning Deepika Padukone - the diva of Bollywood - would be unfair. Multi-colour saree seems to be a great idea as Deepika looks stunning in a simple saree with light pink and blue colours in it. The look has been completed with a smart bright yellow blouse and eye-catching blue earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CThXxmlPJ2P/?utm_medium=copy_link

>Katrina Kaif

Talking of getting ready for festivals, lehengas are an amazing choice, and plain and simple is what we want. Wearing a plain bright red coloured full sleeves blouse with a red and yellow flowered skirt and matching Dupatta, this outfit of Katrina Kaif is the perfect example. It does not even require much accessories since a pair of big contrasting earrings would do it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVDb8wQtCm9/?utm_medium=copy_link

