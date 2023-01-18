From Katrina Kaif’s Kay to Deepika’s 82°E, Here Are Beauty Brands Run by Bollywood Divas

While Indians look up to Bollywood celebrities for beauty regimens, there are several brands owned by Indian celebrities as well. Beauty and skincare have been expanding markets in India. American celebrities have spoken out about skincare and own a variety of beauty firms. Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez both have skincare lines, and Rihanna launched her makeup line Fenty Beauty. Similar to this, Indian celebrities have made investments in the industry to offer their fans the greatest goods.

Bollywood celebrities, such as Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, own premium companies. The glamour industries have several things patented, including style, fashion, and beauty. The following five Bollywood celebrities own beauty companies:

1. Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty

When Katrina debuted her cosmetics and beauty line Kay Beauty in 2019, there was a lot of buzz. Together with Zoya Akhtar, she started a campaign with the hashtag #ItsKayToBeYou. The actor launched a brand that is paraben-, cruelty-, and vegan-free. Even the brand’s social media page is populated with models and individuals from all gender and sexual orientations, as well as a variety of skin tones and types.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Anomaly Haircare

Anomaly Haircare, a brand of relatively economical and environmentally responsible hair care, was introduced by Priyanka. The goods can be found at US Target locations. The packaging is made from waste plastic, and the paraben-, sulphate-, vegan-, and cruelty-free items are used instead. The product line guarantees shiny, healthy hair.

3. Lisa Haydon’s Naked

Promoting organic and natural cosmetics In 2013, Lisa Haydon, an Australian-Indian model turned actor, debuted Naked. The goods are made by hand and do not contain preservatives. In order to advance, Lisa also wants to work with Ayurvedic medical professionals. The prices of the Naked items, which range from Rs 600 to Rs 1200, are similarly reasonable.

4. Masaba Gupta’s Love Child

Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer and actor, established her own cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free beauty line. The goods include nail polish, facial mists, intimate wipes, and matte and liquid matte lipsticks. Although the company focuses on the wellbeing of young women, the name immediately invokes thoughts of parenthood. The items start off at a reasonable Rs 100.

5. Deepika Padukone’s 82°E

Through self-care rituals, 82°E encourages us to connect with our purest, most authentic selves. The brand has so far released 4 products from its carefully developed line of pure, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products, which unquestionably finish the Cleanse, Hydrate, Protect procedure. The launch comprises the face wash Lotus Splash, the sunscreen Pachouli Glow, the face oil Bakuchioll Slip, and the cleanser Ashwagandha Bounce. The skincare items from 82°E will be available on the company’s website.

