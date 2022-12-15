From Kiara Advani To Malaika Arora, Neon Green Is The New Celebrity Favourite

With the nod of approval to neon dresses in 2022, the fashion industry has been holding our attention completely. Many Bollywood divas have picked this illuminating colour to set fashion goals. From Malaika Arora to Kaira Advani, the actresses are slaying the recent trend of neon green. Despite neon being a summer trend, B-town actresses like Kiara Advani have shown us how to slay the colour during winter. Check it out:

Kiara Advani

Advertisement

Kiara Advani, styled this magnificent neon shade during a promotional event for her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. She decked up in a mini monotone dress featuring a body-hugging silhouette, a close neckline, full sleeves, open cuffs, and dramatic shoulders. She opted for a dewy makeup look while her tresses were done in a clean ponytail with a gorgeous finish.

Ananya Panday

Advertisement

Ananya Panday sported a stunning strapless neon green dress for her appearance in Koffee with Karan. The Liger actress dazzled in a bodycon dress featuring corset bodice detailings. She accessorised her look with rings and pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Being a true fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous short, strapless dress in a neon green shade. Her dress featured a corseted bodice, a billowing train, a draped skirt, and a sweetheart-shaped neckline. She completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe shoes, giving her a gleaming look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon never misses out on charming her fans. And this stunning neon green short dress from the collection of Alina Anwar Couture, worn by Kriti, gave a subtle glamour look. The dress featured sequin embroidery, billowy sleeves, gathered cuffs, and a plunging V-neckline. The tie-up stilettos gave her look an attractive finish.

Malaika Arora

Whether it’s ethnic ensembles or sultry westerns, Malaika Arora slays each one of them. She looked gorgeous in this neon green body-hugging dress featuring a closed neckline, shoulder pads, pleated cape sleeves, and open and diamond-shaped back detailing. She completed the look with a mini Dior bag and two-tone pumps.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here