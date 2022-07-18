From Lemon to Nuts, Food Items To Include in Your Monsoon Diet Plan

The monsoon season awakes us from our summer slumber and brings relief from the scorching heat. This time of year is excellent for new growth and nourishment. However, the risk of getting ill rises during this time of year, therefore it is important for people to alter their lifestyle and infuse a healthy diet into it to strengthen their immune systems.

It is crucial to consume foods that are rich in nutrients during this season to provide our bodies with the appropriate strength to be able to take care of itself.

Listed before are the food items that you should include in your diet to boost your immune system:

Lemon:

Lemon is rich in vitamin C which is great for our immunity. It has a lot of health benefits that include easing our digestion, fighting off infection and strengthening our bones in addition to other things.

Garlic:

It has numerous health as well as medicinal benefits as it gives strength to our body to fight diseases. It boosts our immunity and combats viruses that cause cold as well as flu. However, if you consume it regularly, it increases the number of T-Cells in the blood which shields us from viral infections.

Spinach:

It is abundant in nutrients and antioxidants like beta carotene, folic food, fibre as well as vitamin A, E and C that assist our body to carry on its functions with ease and also boosts the immune system. It is advised that you wash it well before cooking.

Ginger:

This herb is abundant in antioxidants. Ginger possesses antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties in addition to boosting immunity. It is also a popular treatment for a number of ailments, including colds, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.

Nuts:

Nuts are high in riboflavin, niacin, and vitamin E and they play a huge role in strengthening one’s immunity. It is one of the best food items to infuse into your diet regardless of the season.

