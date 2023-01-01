From Madhuri Dixit To Rashmika Mandanna, Bridesmaids, Bookmark These Celebrity-Approved Outfits For Your Friend's Wedding

The season of Indian weddings is underway. You might be the bride’s sister, or groom’s best friend or attending a distant relative’s wedding. No matter what, you would want to look your best. It is not just the Dulhan who wants all the limelight on her D-day, but the bridesmaids too dream of wearing the most gorgeous dress on a special day. Don’t you agree? So, if you are looking for some inspiration, you can bookmark these celebrity-inspired looks.

Rashmika Mandanna

Indo-western is always one of the most favourite picks for big fat Indian weddings. Rashmika Mandanna set fashion goals in an Anamika Khanna outfit. She chose a sleeveless embroidered blouse with a corset pattern. She paired it with multicoloured pants that had flowery designs. To elevate her look further, she chose an ivory-white crocheted shrug.

Karisma Kapoor

If grace is your middle name, then Karisma Kapoor’s this breathtaking saree will do the job. The pastel pink silk saree with white thread work along with an embellished white blouse makes the outfit look extremely stylish. The matching cape and a stone-studded belt with the drape are a modern twist.

Kriti Sanon

If you are the bridesmaid, you know it’s an equally important day for you too. While the majority of the brides and grooms choose red or beige, you can choose to look unique in a flowy lehenga like Kriti Sanon’s. She can be seen decked up in a white embellished blouse with strappy details at the back and wearing a billowing white lehenga with intricate threadwork and blue hemline. She added a matching white dupatta for her fairytale look.

Madhuri Dixit

A dazzling saree is all one needs to vibe to an Indian wedding. Take Madhuri Dixit’s this emerald green saree for example. It exudes charm and also looks effortlessly stylish. Madhuri chose a green sleeveless blouse with detailed threadwork all over. She draped a matching saree that gave her a perfect mermaid look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

You can totally rock Aditi Rao Hydari’s dress at your best friend’s wedding. Aditi chose an elegant black ensemble that featured a short black Kurti with beautiful golden thread work. She wore matching black sharara pants with similar designs and teamed them up with a gorgeous sheer black dupatta with a golden border.

