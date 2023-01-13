Home » News » Lifestyle » From Malaika Arora to Anusha Dandekar, Celebrities Who Have Gorgeously Rocked the Smoking Black Outfits

Our ladies are totally masters of the all-black ensemble, and this time they're wearing a chic crop top and slacks. Have a look at their fashion game right here

January 13, 2023

Black is a versatile colour that goes well with almost anything and always gives off a sleek, timeless appearance. (Photos via Instagram)
Be it any time of the year, its never an off-season for our Bollywood celebs when it comes to Fashion. Our actors have been nailing the all-black outfit game, and this time its with stylish crop top and pants. Versatile and easy to pair with almost everything, its always gives a classic and chick look.

From Malaika Arora to Anusha Dandekar, here are 5 celebrities who clicked in smoking black outfit

Malaika Arora

The actress pulled off a unique black leggings having white contrasting piping with a stylish jacket, she looked an absolute chick.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar (Image: Instagram/vjanusha)

Anusha wore a simplicity black cropped top with straight leg pants for her splendid birthday bash. A pair of stylish black block heels finished off her look glamorously.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress nailed her classly formal look with a black cropped top, styled with a solid black blazer, and high waist pants.

Kiara Advani

Kiara nailed her unique look with a black V cut satin cropped top with a slit long satin skirt. She looked hot and beautiful

Kriti Sanon

The actress looked cool and gorgeous in a centre zip black cropped top with a thick black belt. The black denim pants uplifted the look as it had cool silver designs.

