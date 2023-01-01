Home » News » Lifestyle » From Malaika Arora To Tiger Shroff, B-Town Stars Who Can Be Your Fitness Guru In 2023

From Malaika Arora To Tiger Shroff, B-Town Stars Who Can Be Your Fitness Guru In 2023

If your New Year's resolution is to achieve high-level fitness, then you must follow these stars and keep getting inspired by them.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The amount of dedication that they have towards fitness is just unimaginable. (Images: Instagram)
The amount of dedication that they have towards fitness is just unimaginable. (Images: Instagram)

Bollywood actors never fail to inspire their fans and followers to take up fitness as a practice. They also talk about the benefits and ways to include it in the fitness regime. And now, as we are drawing curtains to 2022, let us take a look at the celebs who never fail to shed fitness inspiration.

Malaika Arora 

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Malaika Arora is one of the fitness enthusiasts who practises yoga daily and is spotted hitting the gym to achieve a strong body, mind and healthy soul. She often shares glimpses of her yoga or gym sessions and mentions the benefits of the same to give the constant motivation one needs.

Tiger Shroff 

Tiger Shroff never fails to leave his audiences stunned with his action sequences and stunts in the films. Tiger, who is said to hold a black belt in Taekwondo, has also studied other Martial arts. He is frequently seen hitting the gym and shares his daily regime on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon 

Advertisement

During the pandemic lockdown, Kriti had a tough time losing weight as gyms were shut. Since then, her motivation journey to stay fit began when she found Tribe. The actress often shares her regime on Instagram and motivates her fans.

Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa Shetty has defied age as she is getting fitter with every day passing. A master yogini, Shilpa is an expert in multiple types of fitness drills be it yoga or exercises, she makes sure not to miss them without skipping a day. Her discipline and determination might make you want her as your fitness guru.

Soha Ali Khan 

Soha Ali Khan’s indoor workout sessions are a hit on social media. The actress does share the daily exercises that she practises at home. With the right diet, you may want to exercise at home just like her.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 01, 2023, 13:21 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 13:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Pink Semi-sheer Saree With Floral Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks