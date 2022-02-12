From Marriage to Mundan, February's 3rd Week Has Muhurat for Everything

The third week of February 2022 starts on February 14, it is considered auspicious for marriage, griha pravesh, janeu, mundan, and buying new property or vehicle. In the third week, many muhurtas can be considered to get any auspicious work done. According to the Hindu faith, muhurta is important for any important work in life.

Let us know about the auspicious time of the third week of February.

>Muhurta of the third week of February 2022

February 2022 Vivah Muhurta: There are two auspicious times for marriage in the third week of February 2022. February 18 and February 19 are perfect to get married on.

February 2022 Mundan Muhurta: In the third week of February 2022, only one day for mundan rites is auspicious and that is Monday, February 14. On this day you can get your child shaved.

February 2022 Janeu Muhurta: There is a one-day muhurta for Janeu or Upanayana rites in the third week of this month. Upanayana rites can be performed on Friday, February 18, from 06:57 am to 03:23 pm.

February 2022 Griha Pravesh Muhurta: In this week, two days appear to be auspicious for griha pravesh. The Muhurta for Griha Pravesh on February 18, Friday, and February 19, Saturday. February 18, Day: Friday, Muhurta starts from 04:42 PM to full night and on February 19, Day: Saturday, Muhurta starts from 06:56 AM to 04:52 PM

February 2022 Naamkaran Muhurta: There are three Muhurtas of Naam Karan ceremonies in the third week of February. The ceremony can be performed on February 14, February 15, and February 20.

February 2022 investment Muhurta: In this week, two days coincide with good Muhurta. If you are looking to buy a house, vehicle, or other property, then February 16, Thursday, and February 17, Friday are auspicious for this.

