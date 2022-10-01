From Mashobra to Munsiyari: 5 Offbeat and Less-populated Hill Stations in India

Walking up in the morning and rushing to work every day can prove to be extremely tiring. Sometimes, all we need is to take a break from the burdens that life imposes on us and embark on a trip, somewhere far away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

While some people prefer the seaside, the adventurers at heart seek out the mountains. The peace and tranquillity that hill stations offer are absolutely unmatched. Since mountains have become the go-to destination for many tourists, several hill stations are often flocked by visitors. If you are on the quest to avoid crowded destinations and enjoy a peaceful vacation in the hills, then these 5 offbeat locations might be just perfect for you:

Mashobra

Almost free from the clutches of tourism, Mashobra is a quaint little town, located in the lap of the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by lush greenery, thickly-clustered rhododendron and oak trees, this place is no less than a paradise on Earth.

Kaza

Another wonder, situated in the mountain region of Himachal Pradesh, is Kaza. Perched atop a height of 3650 meters, the picturesque destination is not one of the most visited tourist attractions because of its rugged terrain. If you love the adrenaline rush, then you must visit Kaza. You can soak in the beauty of the place by hiking on uneven land and admiring the valleys and hills surrounding you. Stop for a lemon tart at a nearby market on the way.

Tawang

This hidden gem in Arunachal Pradesh is nothing but a sheer treat to the eyes. Tawang is for tourists who love the wild. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and glacial lakes like Banggachang and Sangster Lake, you can only bask in the beauty of Tawang if you stay in camps and homestays.

Landour

Rent a bike and whizz past the almost empty roads of writer Ruskin Bond’s homeland. Landour in Uttarakhand has a vintage charm that draws in peace-seekers and people who love to dwell in their own thoughts. You can also visit the mighty Kempty Falls and Dhanaulti while at this less-populated haven.

Munisiyari

Fellow trekkers, this location deserves your attention! Uttarakhand’s Munisiyari calls upon adventure freaks who love to hike amid high-rise rhododendron, deodar and cedar trees with the smell of fresh grass hitting your nose. Munisiyari is an almost secret destination, untouched by mankind, with natural beauty at its peak.

