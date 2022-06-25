From Metabolism to Oral Health, Here's How Clove Tea Helps You

Cloves have been used in Indian Ayurveda for centuries because of their health benefits. It is found in our kitchens in abundance and helps you boost your immunity and aid with weight loss. It can even provide relief from other ailments. Drinking clove tea is considered one of the best ways to help with viral or bacterial infections caused by the changing season.

Let us look at several benefits of this herbal wonder.

Advertisement

Boosts Metabolism

Cloves include antioxidants, which aid in the battle against free radical damage to the body and enhance the immune system. Cloves contain antiseptic, antiviral, and antibacterial characteristics that help to prevent common infections, colds, and coughs.

Weight Loss

Clove tea will assist you to improve your digestion. A healthy digestive system will assist you in losing weight swiftly. This drink also helps to boost your metabolism, which aids in weight reduction.

Dental and Chest Congestion

If you have gum or tooth discomfort, drinking clove tea is beneficial. Clove possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that help control gum swelling and relieve toothache. Clove tea aids in the removal of all germs from the mouth. Cloves also have eugenol which helps in clearing phlegm from your throat. Many researchers have even found evidence that it helps with chest congestion and sinuses.

Skin

Clove tea aids in the removal of toxic toxins from your body, which can cause a variety of skin disorders. Clove tea can help you cure wounds, skin disorders, and fungal infections.

Advertisement

How to Make:

Clove tea is one of the healthiest as well as easiest options. All you need to do is-

Boil 2 cups of water

Add 5-6 cloves into it

Wait for the water to absorb the healthy nutrients

You can even choose to add some tea leaves

Filter the water and put it in a cup

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.