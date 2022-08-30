From Mussoorie To Shillong, Some Of India’s Most Incredible Hill Stations

The months of August and September are pretty intolerable when it comes to the weather. This is due to extreme humidity during the monsoons. There are several incredible hill stations in India which can provide some respite from the blistering heat.

Hill stations in India offer pleasant weather and picturesque landscapes. Tourists from all over the country descend upon these locations to witness their stunning beauty.

Here are some of the most beautiful hill stations of India that will leave you spellbound.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Advertisement

There is a reason that Mussoorie is known as the ‘Queen of the Hills’. You will be delighted with Mussoorie’s pleasant climate and gorgeous landscape. This magical hill station is a popular choice amongst honeymooners as well as families.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong offers scintillating views of stunning hills, waterfalls and misty vantage points. You should visit this charming place to see the beauty of historic colonial buildings which accentuate the charm of this quaint hill resort of North-East India.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

You can experience the splendour of the mighty Himalayas in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The sight of the gushing Beas river will be very refreshing for your senses. Manali is also famous for its historic temples like Hadimba Devi Temple and Manu Temple.

Advertisement

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is one of the most enchanting hill stations of India. The place is a paradise for nature lovers and has diverse flora and fauna. Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations. There are plenty of comfortable resorts, hotels, and homestays in Coorg.

Advertisement

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

You should visit Shimla to experience its old-world charm and vintage properties. Millions of tourist visit Shimla every year to witness its magical snowfall in winters. The Ridge and The Mall are iconic tourist attractions of Shimla.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is one of the most mesmerizing hill stations in South India. It is famous for its scenic tea garden landscape. This hill station also boasts of incredible waterfalls and beautiful trails for trekking.

Matheran, Maharashtra

Matheran is a hill station close to Mumbai in the Sahyadri hill range. Many tourists visit Matheran to enjoy the scenic views of the Western Ghats. This peaceful hill station is famous for its gorgeous sunsets.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here