From Online Appointments to Sanitization and Mask Stations, Here’s How the Fashion Industry is Taking Safety Measures Amidst Omicron Scare

If 2020 taught us anything, it was to stay safe first, business can happen later. In wake of the situation, recently, label Sabyasachi put out a post which read: Sabyasachi stores across the country will remain open for limited in-person appointment only. Please contact us to book your appointment and receive more information on our efforts to combat the current Covid-19 situation. Keeping in mind the escalating cases, the health and safety of our community remains our leading priority. We thank our customers, artisans and employees for their patience, support and understanding at this time (sic)."

Ensuring business and its people are in safe hands, the fashion industry experts too are following safety measures at their workspaces. In wake of the situation, fashion designers from across the nation talk about precautionary measures they are following and how prepared they are if a lockdown is announced. Here’s what they have to say…

>We request for the vaccination certificate of our customers while giving an appointment: Sarika Kakrania, Pink City by Sarika

Covid-19 has changed our working style and we are following it for good to ensure the safety of our team, our craftsmen, our clients, and everyone’s families. We meet our clients strictly on an appointment basis and request for the vaccination certificate of our customers while giving an appointment. Sanitization on entry and wearing masks are non-negotiable to ensure everyone’s safety. We have vaccinated our entire team, including our artisans. We still work remotely with a lot of our team so they can work from the safety of their workshops and homes and step out as little as needed. We are prepared to our best possible capacity as our business module has transformed majorly in the past two years. Most of our business has moved online. So, even if there is a lockdown; the customers who are willing to shop can place their orders online; we can process those orders with our teams working remotely as well. Business is very important for everyone to sail through these tough times, but safety cannot and should not be compromised in case there is a spread of the Omicron variant.

>We have also created mask and sanitization stations at the workplace: Sana Barreja

We have made sure that the staff and labour at the factory are fully vaccinated with both doses. Wearing a mask and continuously sanitising the factory is mandatory. We have also created mask and sanitization stations at different parts of the workplace and always maintain social distance. Like any other business, we are hoping for things to be normal, and no lockdown takes place, but in case of a lockdown like the last time our utmost priority would be the safety of all our employees.

>Our staff is adhering to the safety measures, to assure our clients’ well-being: Saloni Panwar, Gulabo Jaipur

Ensuring safety measures at our factory and store was the first step. From everyone using sanitizer, washing hands to wearing safety gloves, our staff is adhering to the safety measures, to assure our clients’ well-being. While packing orders and attending to clients, our staff is wearing masks. We booked slots for every one of our staff members so they could get fully vaccinated. Ensuring safety at level zero is necessary. God forbid, if there is a lockdown, we are prepared for it this time, may it be financially taking care of the staff, or donating care packages who need them the most, we will take every essential step required to take care of ourselves and people around us.

We refrain from unnecessary local and international travelling: Bennu Sehgall

Keeping the workplace clean and hygienic, surfaces of tables, desks and objects are wiped with a disinfectant daily. Promoting thorough and regular hand wash by employees and customers, and sanitising hand rub dispensers are placed in prominent places at the workshop. Ensuring that face masks or tissues are readily available at the workplace. Closed bins for hygienically disposing of tissues have been placed. We also refrain from unnecessary local and international travelling.

The trial rooms are sanitised with a fog machine containing sanitizer after every trial: Abhinav Gupta and Esha Bhambri, House of Fett

Knowing the current situation and passing through the COVID19 pandemic, the brand understands the importance of taking precautions on a priority basis. It is mandatory for all the pieces to go through a sanitization stage which includes dry-clean and further packaging in a separate room where usage of gloves and hourly sanitization of the room is mandatory. The pieces are then kept aside for 24 hours and then shipped to the client. Keeping in consideration the pandemic situation, it’s important to start taking precautions on a prior basis for the Omicron variant. The trial rooms at the store are sanitised with a fog machine containing sanitizer after every trial. The brand does not stock up huge inventories and believes in increasing inventories as and when the sales are rising. This reduces the risk of stocking up in case of a lockdown. We are thankful to have a clientele we can trust to keep us going through all our thick and thin.

Wearing masks and sanitization before entering the premises is mandatory for all: Anushree Parekh

Due to the sudden unexpected 3rd wave we as a brand are trying to protect our team, clients, and everyone around us. To avoid crowding we are working on an appointment basis only. Wearing masks and sanitization before entering the premises is mandatory for all. We have also asked the workshop karigars to come on alternative days to avoid overcrowding and to maintain social distance. We have vaccinated our entire team and are hoping these precautions and limitations will keep them all safe.

>We have made sure every staff member is double vaccinated: Drishti Doshi, Junipero

Since the onset of Covid-19, we have made sure our artisans, as well as office staff, always have their masks on while carrying out tasks during office hours. We have also made sure every staff member is double vaccinated by now. Since we are primarily an eCommerce brand, we were operational all through lockdown up till now without a single staff member getting covid, we have been lucky that way. So, we are prepared now as well in case of a lockdown as we have always taken all safety measures as per government policies and regulations. All staff members, as well as delivery partners, maintain social distance while carrying out tasks.

>Team members have to donate Rs 50 if found without a mask: Abhishek Tibrewal, ABKASA

We have started with a fun game among our team members where if anyone is found without a mask or wears a mask below the nose, he/ she will deposit Rs.50 in a donation box. The collected money will be then used to buy medical supplies and will be distributed among their family members. Having our production unit in an industrial area, we were allowed to operate in the earlier lockdowns with certain restrictions and under important precautionary guidelines. We have started stocking up the raw materials and supplies needed for each design to be executed as and when orders are received. We would be focussing more on our online sales channel and on our online store to reach areas less affected by pandemic.

