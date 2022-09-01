From Paris To The Maldives, 5 Incredible Destinations For You and Your Beloved

While going on a travel vacation with your friends and family is a thrilling experience indeed, roaming the world hand-in-hand with your beloved is something surreal. Exploring breathtaking destinations and clicking mushy pictures with the person you are smitten with makes up for a memorable experience that will be etched in your heart forever.

If you are planning to venture into a romantic getaway with your special someone, then count these 5 amazing places to your list.

Paris

Any romantic trip is incomplete without clicking a lovey-dovey snap in front of the wonderful Eiffel Tower in Paris. The City of Lights will engulf you in its beauty, marked with vintage coffee shops, serene alleys, and the scent of scrumptious croissants, and other bakeries. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the famous Notre Dame Cathedral and the Pont Des Arts bridge.

Bali

If you and your beau are up for some little adventures then Bali is the place to be. Encircled by ravishing emerald-green forests, crystal-clear lakes, and white sand beaches, the place is nothing short of a lover’s paradise. Have an exciting jungle safari at Ubud, by mounting upon an elephant, or take a heavenly stroll in the streets of Kuta.

Santorini

Greece’s famous Santorini Island is the ideal destination for honeymoon couples. The aesthetic blue and white dome-shaped houses with winding stairs overlooking the bright blue Aegean Sea sparkling in the glazing sunlight are a sight for the sore eyes. Lean onto your partner and witness the magical sunsets from Oia town.

Kyoto

An offbeat travel destination, Kyoto in Japan is quite famous for its pretty pink cherry blossoms. Do visit this serene location during spring and you will be amazed by the sheer beauty of the city. Opt for a romantic ride or walk through the cherry tree-laden Philosopher’s Path, witnessing the drooping branches clustered with cherry blossoms, or you can treat yourselves to the magnificent Nijo Castle.

The Maldives

The Maldives is the place to be if you are looking to spend some quality time with your lover. The expansive sea beaches with the vast Indian ocean will fill your soul with bliss. It is recommended that you choose to stay in the lavish overwater bungalows adjoining a balcony overlooking the shimmering sea. You can also take your partner on a snorkelling activity.

