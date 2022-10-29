From Pimples To Wrinkles, Cinnamon Treats Them All; Here's How

Cinnamon is a popular spice derived from the bark of Cinnamomum trees. It’s used in dishes all over the world as a flavour enhancer and natural antioxidant. Cinnamon essential oil is occasionally used in beauty products such as perfumes, creams, lip balms, and scrubs. Some people use it in homemade skin care remedies, for example, to lighten skin, improve acne, and reduce signs of ageing.

Despite its widespread use, cinnamon is an important skincare ingredient due to its popularity as a skin irritant. Sceptics believe it should never be used as a skincare ingredient, while some people believe it helps their skin. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

Get rid of pimples:

It can eliminate acne and pimples because of its antimicrobial qualities. Combine a teaspoon of honey with a half teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a few drops of cinnamon oil. Leave this mixture on the skin for 15 to 20 minutes. Then use warm water to wash your face.

Helps in delaying wrinkles:

Sometimes we notice wrinkles on our faces even before we reach middle age. Use cinnamon, which is high in antioxidants, to get rid of wrinkles. Combine two spoons of olive oil with one spoon of cinnamon powder, massaging the mixture onto your face for ten to fifteen minutes. Then use warm water to wash your face.

Goodbye tanning:

Mix one teaspoon of curd and honey with a teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Keep this face pack on your face right now until it dries. Then use warm water to wash your face. Daily use will eliminate tanning.

Helps in removing acne:

Apply two spoons of coconut oil and one spoonful of cinnamon oil on the face if you have acne-related blemishes there. After 15-20 minutes, wash the face with lukewarm water.

Removes dryness:

Cinnamon can also be used to soften and smoothen the skin. You combine a teaspoon of honey, a teaspoon of sea salt, and a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, then massage your face with the resulting concoction. Wash your face with water after a while.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

