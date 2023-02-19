From Planks To Jogging: Exercises That Can Be Performed Anytime, Anywhere

To maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, you must take out some time from your busy schedule to hit the gym. Performing exercises, aerobics, yoga, or simply going out for a run will not only help you in weight management but also uplift your mood. Not to forget, the umpteen health benefits that come with regular exercising, accompanied by following a strict dietary regimen. If you too consider yourself to be a fitness enthusiast, working out might be your second hobby. However, with jam-packed work schedules, and irregular shift timings it often becomes difficult to stick to a particular time to engage in exercises. If you are troubled by the same thought, then here are five physical activities that you can try, which are suitable to perform any time of the day.

Planks

For people with a busy lifestyle, planks are the ideal type of exercise. If you can arrange a spacious area, planks can be performed anytime and anywhere. Planks are a great method to reduce belly fat, improving your overall body posture. In addition, planks are equally beneficial in making your muscles more flexible. Your core gets strengthened, reducing the risk of lower back pain.

Push-ups

Push-ups, which target your shoulders, chest, and triceps, are undeniably one of the most effective body-weight exercises, especially because the exercise is embedded with the goodness of a plank, known for its core-strengthening benefits. It also promotes upper body strength. If you are seeking a consistent workout regime, regular push-ups should be added to the list.

Squats

Squats are also considered to be a go-to workout that can be executed at your convenient time. It not only improves lower back and hip flexibility but also enhances your core and lower body strength. If you want to shed the extra fat in your bellies and burn calories, then squats might just be the perfect exercise for you.

Lunges

Ready to get in shape this wedding season? Then why not practice a few sets of lunges? The exercise is perfect if you are willing to get back into shape as it strengthens the muscles of your lower body including the glutes, hits, calves, hamstrings, and quads.

Jogging

Another feasible option for people who dread going to the gym is jogging. Going for a brisk jogging session either in the morning or evening will prove quite beneficial in shedding those extra pounds, by burning calories and boosting your stamina and cardiovascular strength.

