Lemons are rich in vitamin C and fibre and consist of numerous beneficial compounds. Along with that, lemons also have Vitamin B6, copper, potassium, flavonoids, antioxidants magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. Lemon is low in calories and fat. Vitamin C present in the lemon also helps process the iron absorption in your body.

Antioxidants help remove free radicals that can damage our cells in the body. These nutrients can help prevent diseases and boost health and well-being. Lemons can be used in several delicious ways and not just as a seasoning or to garnish. Here are six amazing health benefits of lemons:

Support your heart health

Advertisement

Since lemons are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, they are beneficial for heart health and even help to prevent heart diseases and stroke. The amount of fibre in lemon can lower some risk factors for heart ailments.

Help to prevent cancer

Being an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C, lemons help to prevent cancer as well. They prevent free radicals from causing cell damage that can cause cancer.

Help to prevent kidney stones

Kidney stones are very common these days and people who get them often suffer from the problem repeatedly. Citric acid helps to prevent kidney stones by increasing the volume of urine and increasing urine pH. This creates a less favourable environment for kidney stone formation.

Provide relief for stomach infection

Patients are advised to consume lemon drops when they have a throat infection. This is because lemons are known for their antibacterial properties which reduce bacterial effects and bring relief.

Help to prevent anaemia

Advertisement

Lemon helps your body to absorb more iron from plant-based foods in your diet. You should maintain proper iron levels to help prevent anaemia, which is a lower-than-average number of red blood cells in your body that is often a result of iron deficiency.

Help to control weight

Lemons often promote weight loss. It is believed that the soluble pectin fibre in them expands your stomach and helps you feel full for longer. It is to be noted that lemon juice contains no pectin, so lemon juice will not promote fullness in the same way.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here