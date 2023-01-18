From Raghurajpur To Cuttack, Famous Places To Visit Near Puri

After hectic schedules and a busy work life, sometimes all you need is a breath of fresh air and a vacation. Some people prefer to enjoy the tranquillity of the mountains, others love to indulge in the wilderness of forests, and another half of the population prefers to rejuvenate themselves at the sandy sea beaches. If coastal regions belong to your favourite list of places to visit, then Odisha’s Puri should be on your bucket list. Apart from having a gala time with your friends and family in the mighty waters, there are also numerous sightseeing destinations that you can visit from Puri, for the perfect getaway.

Here is a list of four noteworthy travel locations that are a must-visit from Puri.

Raghurajpur - 10 km

If you intend to enjoy a full-on village tour, waste no time and head over to the quaint Raghurajpur village. Raghurajpur, also referred to as the artist village, is quite famous for its distinctive Pattachitra paintings. These impressive artworks are typically depictions of Hindu mythological figures that are drawn on palm leaves with the help of organic colours. Another interesting feature of the village is that it is the only place where Patas, the traditional cloth used to adorn Lord Jaganath’s throne, is created.

Konark - 35 km

The ancient city of Konark is one of the best places to visit for a truly spiritual and memorable experience because of its myriad of temples, museums, and beaches, scattered against the backdrop of the Eastern Ghats. You can explore the 13th-century Sun Temple, which boasts architectural brilliance, dotted with intricate carvings and motifs. Watersports at the stunning Chandrabhaga Beach is another thrilling activity that you can try. After hours of swimming, snorkelling, and surfing, you can end the day with a tranquil bonfire.

Astaranga Beach - 60 km

The spectacular Astaranga Beach derives its name from the vibrant sunset visible from here. Known for its breathtakingly beautiful landscapes, the tranquil beach is tucked away from the chaos of the bustling city, offering you crystal-clear blue waters and silky-soft dunes, making it ideal for some quiet time to unwind, relax, and revitalize. For avid food lovers, the Astaranga beach also houses stalls from where you can buy a wide range of fish.

Cuttack - 81 km

Small rivers like Kathajodi, Kuakhai, Birupa, and Mahanadi are spread throughout Cuttack’s picturesque waterside surroundings. The numerous lovely lakes, forts, temples, and pokharis (ponds) are hidden away among the eastern hills and forests. The 13th-century Barbati Fort is a must-visit sightseeing spot accompanied by the awe-inspiring Dhabaleshwar island temple, known for its stunning architecture and tranquil atmosphere.

