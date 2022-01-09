From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Shows How to Ace Winter Fashion

Winters get a bad reputation for hindering the true fashionistas to shine considering all the layering that goes into protecting oneself from the chills. However, your favourite celebrities have aced winter fashion which means you can do so too. To nail the winter fashion, one has to shop for smart clothes that complement your personal style. Let us take a look at some of the winter fashion inspiration:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The 36-year-old actress certainly understands fashion and here she shows us how a large coat paired with a dress is all we need to ace the winter look. The actress wore an animal print black faux fur coat with a complementing black and white Zebra print dress. The maxi dress came with a black waist belt which Sonam paired with matching black boots and a handbag.

Alia Bhatt

If you are looking for a casual yet stylish winter look, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt can give us a lesson or two in that. The actress wore a multicoloured striped cardigan over a monochrome top. Alia completed the look with a pair of denim pants. This look is perfect for a casual outing when you want to be comfortable but do not want to compromise on style.

Parineeti Chopra

The Bollywood actress who celebrated her holidays in Europe, shared her winter style on Instagram. Sipping on a cup of hot chocolate with whipped cream, Parineeti showed what chic winter fashion can be. Spotted in Prague, the 33-year-old wore leather pants with a brown sweater which she paired with an olive green jacket and a beret cap. Completing the look, Parineeti wore chunky black boots and black gloves with a sling bag.

Ranveer Singh

If your personal style resonates with Ranveer Singh, here are some of his recent looks that might inspire you. He can be classic and chic with his winter fashion game as seen here in a dark brown leather jacket worn over a turtleneck.

Or you can be wearing bright colours and be all about getting yourself noticed. The actor is seen here in a multicoloured sweater and matching monochrome green pants.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s winter style is all about being comfortable yet fashionable. The actress is seen here in a large sweatshirt which she paired with a thigh high pair of socks. The printed black and white socks go well with white sweatshirt and can be your inspiration for your next winter style.

