From Relief in Pain To Glowing Skin, The Many Benefits of Avocado Oil

It is a widely popular belief that avocado oil is one of the most beneficial cooking oils for us. Although used less in India, avocado oil is extremely beneficial and its usage in Indian kitchens has increased over the years. The cooking oil is full of essential nutrients and vitamins such as A, D, E and K, Omega 3 fatty acids and carotenoid protein. It strengthens bone joints and provides relief from pain. Avocado oil also reduces blood pressure.

Some benefits of avocado oils are:

Lowers blood pressure and cholesterol: The low saturated fat content in avocado oil lowers bad cholesterol or LDL. In addition to this, the essential fatty acids keep our kidneys healthy and the balance of hormones is also maintained. The nutrients also help control our blood pressure.

Relief from joint pains: According to Healthline, numerous studies have found that avocado extracts called avocado/soybean unsaponifiable (ASU), may help in reducing the pain and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis.

Helps in weight loss: Monounsaturated fat and oleic acid found in avocado oil help in reducing weight. The metabolism boost that you get after consuming the oil is the main reason for weight loss.

Reduce oxidative damage: Oxidative stress is caused by the free radicals that cause damage to the red blood cells (RBCs). This causes a risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. The antioxidants present in avocado oil prevent oxidative stress and help in improving our longevity.

Great for the skin: The ultraviolet rays that penetrate through the depleting ozone layer nowadays cause extensive damage to our skin and can also cause skin cancer. The antioxidants in avocado oil help in repairing damage to the skin caused by sunburns. Vitamin E, D, protein, beta carotene, lecithin and Omega 3 fatty acids help in reducing inflammation and cooling our skin.

