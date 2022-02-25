From Sarees To Crop Top, Alia Bhatt’s Versatile Choices For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions

Alia Bhatt has been giving us white saree fashion inspiration as her latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi hits the theatres. For her recent promotional Instagram post, the 28-year-old actress shared a modern Gen-Z look. Alia radiated her moon-inspired look in the latest Instagram post where she chose to wear a strappy crop top along with a pair of wide-leg high waist jeans.

The actress was clicked by the paparazzi in her typical Gangubai-style pose with her hands joined over her head, as a white lunar logo shined bright in the background. Alia shared her minimalistic look which was accessorised by a stack of moon-inspired rings. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress added in the caption, “One day to go." Alia’s fans and colleagues from Bollywood complimented her for her recent look.

Advertisement

Alia displayed her love for the six-yards, ahead of the release of the biographical drama which was also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival aka Berlinale. The actress has been sharing her love for white sarees which were also worn by Mumbai’s Mafia Queen Gangubai.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress wore a sheer white cotton saree and a sleeveless white blouse. The saree featured micro polka dots adding a hint of colour to the monochrome look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia’s recent white saree looks are the perfect sartorial choice for spring and summer tea parties.

The actress promoted her movie in Kolkata wearing another white saree, made of sheer muslin Jamdani weave. According to Ami’s recent Instagram post, the Jamdani weave “originates from the East Bengal region which is Bangladesh today. The famous Sufi poet Amir Khusro appropriately compares the sheer Jamdani weave to the skin of the moon."

Advertisement

Alia has certainly paid homage to Gangubai’s legacy by draping opulent white six yards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.