Most people prefer to travel to the country’s capital, Delhi, by train. Numerous trains come from every corner of the country to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations. Do you know that apart from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Old Delhi, there are 6 other railway stations in the national capital as well? Let us introduce you to some unknown railway stations in Delhi today which are not known to many.

NDLS and Old Delhi Railway Station are counted among the busiest train junctions in the country. Trains are easily available for almost every city from both the two major stations of Delhi, but some unknown railway stations are also present in Delhi. Let us take a look.

1. Sewa Nagar Railway Station: Northern Railway’s Sewa Nagar Railway Station is located in Lodhi Colony. The nearest metro station from here is the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station. Meanwhile, the distance from Sewa Nagar Railway Station to Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura Metro Station is also just 1 kilometre.

2. Daya Basti Railway Station: Daya Basti Railway Station is located in South Delhi. The nearest metro station is Indralok. The distance from Inderlok Metro Station to Daya Basti Railway Station is just 4 minutes.

3. Ghevra Railway Station: The Green Metro Line passes through the Ghevra Railway Station in West Delhi. Mundka Industrial Metro Station is very close to Ghevra Railway Station. The station has three platforms in total.

4. Okhla Railway Station: Okhla Railway Station is located in East Delhi. There are a total of seven platforms at this station and Kalkaji is the nearest metro station from here.

5. Shahdara Junction: Shahdara Railway Station is located in Old Delhi and is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna. Shahdara, part of East Delhi, is counted among the oldest areas of Delhi and the Shahdara Metro Station is the closest to here.

6. Sarai Rohilla Railway Station: The distance from Old Delhi Railway Station to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station is just 4 kilometres. The nearest metro station is Shastri Nagar on the Red Line. Sarai Rohilla Railway Station is managed by the Delhi Division of the Northern Railway zone.

