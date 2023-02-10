From Shahid Kapoor To Ranveer Singh, Bookmark These Fashion Statements For Your Valentine’s Day Date

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and romance. It’s a great opportunity to make your loved one know what their presence means to you. On this occasion, people ask out their partners for dates and gift each other something special. Couples spend some quality time with each other and feel drenched with love and affection. If you are planning to take your special someone out on a date, we are sure you must have started planning a lot of things already. Right from the place, ambience, and food to your appearance, every single thing has to be top-notch. Right?

While you make arrangements for everything else, we are here to help you with some tips on fashion. Your ensemble should not only be impressive but also high in style and trend. Do you agree? For some fashion inspiration, we have mentioned 5 Bollywood actors who have set examples with their choicest outfits. Bookmark these OOTDs for yourself and create a lasting impression on your date.

Shahid Kapoor

Valentine’s Day is an important occasion and it makes you want to dress up perfectly. Take cues from Shahid Kapoor’s style statement here. If you like dressing up formally, suit up like the actor. Shahid looked stunning in a dark khaki Saxon blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt underneath. He styled it with light-coloured trousers. Shahid accessorized himself with a black and silver chain, black socks, leather shoes and black sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal

We all know red is the most favoured Valentine’s Day colour. Isn’t it? Here’s presenting Vicky Kaushal serving an ideal date look. He opted for a chic red blazer with matching trousers. He paired it with a red shirt underneath. Vicky also carried a red muffler (which you can ditch for the date if you don’t want it). To spruce up the look, you can add black Oxford shoes to the suit.

Ishaan Khatter

If you want to keep it cool and casual, Ishaan Khatter’s OOTD can be your inspiration. He chose a smart yet quirky toy house-printed shirt with a pair of white pants. He added a sleek brown belt and cool loafers in the same tan shade. Ishaan opted for silver jewellery, bracelets and a chain to serve a solid look.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan absolutely rocked the crochet trend with this intricately knitted white shirt. He paired it with linen pants. This is a perfectly chic all-white look that you can pull off for a date. To wrap up the look, you can go for a pair of sneakers or loafers. Consider adding a stylish watch.

Ranveer Singh

The colour black not only looks appealing but also makes you appear classy and sophisticated. Take, for instance, Ranveer Singh in this OOTD. The actor picked a black T-shirt and matching ripped jeans. Being a versatile style icon, he did not stop there. He added a stunning neon jacket that brought a vibrant twist. Ranveer picked black footwear and glasses for a fun evening.

