From Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi, these TV Actresses Braved Heartbreaks Like a Pro

Heartbreaks are one of the difficult things to deal with. You almost lose a part of your life with the departure of your loved ones. People struggle to deal with depression and a host of other mental health issues that follow heartbreak. Dealing with the heartbreak phase and focussing on a career is not easy, especially when you are a celebrity. We present before you a list of TV actresses, who went through an excruciating level of pain post heartbreaks but still came out from that phase like a pro.

>Divyanka Tripathi

Popular for the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka was in a relationship with actor Sharad Malhotra for 8 years. Although she is now happily married to actor Vivek Dahiya, the actress once felt her life coming to an end after the relationship.

>Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a successful TV actress today. However, she had also hit rock bottom in her mental health because of her divorce from Raja Chaudhary. Her marital life with her second husband Abhinav Kohli also saw history repeating itself. But, she came out of it all and continues to shine bright.

>Daljeet Kaur

Daljeet had gone through a bitter divorce battle with her husband Shaleen Bhanot. The actress pulled herself out through a fitness routine. She has undergone a drastic transformation since.

>Divyajyotee Sharma

Divyajyotee Sharma revealed her ordeal in an interview with IANS. The actress revealed that she had to go through a painful divorce before coming to Mumbai to focus on her career.

>Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shot to fame with popular Indian soap opera Chhoti Bahu. The actress fell in love with her co-star Avinash Sachdev. However, things didn’t work out well and both parted ways. In an interview with Etimes, Rubina said that heartbreak and downfall had made her a stronger woman.

>Charu Asopa

Few know that Balveer actress Charu was engaged to her co-actor Neeraj Malviya in 2016. Charu was all set to tie the knot with him later. According to Charu, Neeraj wanted to focus on his career. Devastated by this incident, she had to even take anti-anxiety pills.

