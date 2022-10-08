From Sim’s Park To Hidden Valley, 4 Best Places To Visit In Coonoor

When the hot and sultry weather wears you down, it’s time to head towards the mountains. Our Incredible India houses some of the most amazing mountain ranges that truly deserve your attention. Tucked away at the heartland of the Land of Temples aka Tamil Nadu, the exotic location of Coonoor is one such destination that is worth a mention.

Perched atop a height of 6000m from the sea level, Coonoor welcomes you with the aroma of freshly cut grass, pristine hills, and soothing weather. The second largest hill station of Nilgiris, Coonoor is endowed with sheer natural beauty that is a sheer treat to the eyes.

So, if you are planning for a weekend getaway to spend some time in the lap of nature, add Coonoor to your wish list. Here are some of the best places to visit in this forested land of waterfalls and valleys:

Advertisement

Sim’S Park

Don’t get deterred by hearing the name park. Coonoor’s Sim’S Park is something that you might not have seen ever before. Encircled by hills, the park offers you breathtaking natural scenery with thickly-encrusted trees, water bodies, and clear blue skies. Take a heavenly stroll in Sim’S Park, observing the exotic and rare flora and fauna in the place, which will leave you stunned.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Droog Fort

Located at the foothills of the Nilgiris, the Droog Fort calls for the adventurers at heart. To reach this ancient architectural wonder, you have to embark on a short trek. This artistic marvel’s aesthetics lies in the fort’s ruins that house terrifying folklore. You can also climb atop the watchtower to perceive exotic bird species and small animals scurrying around as the smell of coffee beans float into your nose.

Advertisement

Dolphin’s Nose

Another picturesque tourist spot in Coonoor is Dolphin’s Nose. The place earned its unique name as one of the hills is shaped like a dolphin. Soak in the beauty of the emerald-green forests, and tea gardens around you. Since the place is located at a higher elevation, the Dolphin’s Nose is almost always surrounded by mist, which offers a sense of mystery. Be careful of the mischievous monkey, ready to snatch and run away with your food!

Advertisement

Hidden Valley:

A photographer’s haven, the Hidden Valley is a hub of adventure activities for tourists. From trekking to hiking, rock climbing, and river rafting, the Hidden Valley presents you with a plethora of adrenaline-infused sports to try out. However, the valley does not disappoint the peace-lovers as they can take a walk in the lush green fields and capture the beauty of the place in the lens.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here