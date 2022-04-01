From Skin Issues to Menstrual Pain, Ashoka Tree Bark is Solution to Everything

The Ashoka tree has great importance in Ayurveda. The bark of the Ashoka tree is used to make medicines. Apart from the bark of the Ashoka tree, its flowers and leaves are also of great significance in Ayurveda. Its bark can be used to cure many problems related to women’s health.

According to the report of Only Health, the bark of the Ashoka tree is very useful in the treatment of piles, and stomach problems. Besides, it can also help in easing menstrual pain.

Without further ado, let’s get to the benefits and uses of Ashoka bark:

The bark of Ashoka is very useful in the treatment of vaginal discharge, also known as leucorrhoea. To use it, boil the bark of Ashoka in water and drink it like tea.

Effective in piles: The bark of the Ashoka tree is also used to treat the problem of piles. To use it, take a spoonful of Ashoka bark powder and mix it with honey and water and consume it.

Many skin problems can also be cured by the bark of the tree. The concoction of Ashoka bark powder mixed with water works as a blood purifier, which gives a glow to the skin. The problem of oily and dull skin can also be cured by its daily consumption.

Relieves Period Pain: It also helps reduce pain and cramps during periods. You can use Ashoka bark powder to get relief from period pain.

Beneficial for bones: The bark of the Ashoka tree has medicinal properties like flavonoids, tannins, and analgesics which are essential elements for bones.

Eliminates stomach problems: Consumption of bark of the Ashoka tree helps in killing stomach worms, cures indigestion, and also gives relief from constipation.

