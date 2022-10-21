From Skin To Hair Issues, Here's Why Baking Soda is Your Go-To Solution

Whether you want to keep your home odour-free, perform some intense cleansing or do baking, soda has our back. But do you know that baking soda can also be used for skin care? You might have seen DIY hacks for baking soda and acne. But trust us, it works. It is a mild exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells and cleanse the pores.

Baking soda’s antibacterial properties can also help dry out, heal existing acne, and prevent its breakouts.

Baking soda mixed with lemon juice enhances the bleaching properties of the mixture. Hence, it is useful in lightening and fading away scars. It also helps achieve an even skin tone by getting rid of dead skin cells.

Baking soda is an astringent and helps clean skin pores. This treatment also wards off acne by keeping your pores clean and sealed.

Baking Soda is considered good for oily skin. It controls moisture and helps to exfoliate the skin. Beware sometimes, baking soda can accuse irritation on the face. If you have sensitive skin, do not use baking soda to scrub your face.

Baking soda mixed with orange can do wonders with its healing properties, boost collagen levels of your skin, and clean out impurities.

This compound can keep the majority of skin infections and rashes at bay. Mixing coconut oil with baking soda will help treat skin infections.

Did you know, baking soda is useful for hair removal as well? This compound tends to dehydrate the hair follicles hence unwanted hair can come out easily without much pain.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

