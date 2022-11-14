From Skincare To Gardening, Amazing Benefits Of Kinnow Peels

To follow a healthy lifestyle, most people include dry fruits and seasonal fruits in their diet. As winters knock on our doors, people love to have Kinnow during this time. So if you are a Kinnow lover and plan to bring it home, do not throw away its peels. Because you can use Kinnow peels in many ways — from skincare to gardening. The Kinnow peels are loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, bioflavonoids, potassium, and calcium. So today let’s know about the use of Kinnow peels and their amazing benefits.

Cleanser: You can make an amazing home cleaner with Kinnow peels. The Kinnow cleanser not only brightens the house but is also useful to get rid of the insects in the house. To make cleaner from Kinnow peels, first, boil 250 grams of Kinnow peels in 1 litre of water. Then wait for some time until the water cools down and next filter it. Then mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 2 teaspoons of neem oil in this water and fill it in a container. Your homemade cleaner is ready.

Garden Spray: Apart from cleaning the kitchen and bathroom of the house with a cleaner made from Kinnow peels, you can also use it to make the utensils smell-free. Along with this, you can also spray this cleaner in the garden to eliminate the insects in the plants.

Skin Care: To take special care of the skin in winter, you can add Kinnow peels to your skincare routine. For this, put the peels of Kinnow in water and boil it. Now filter the water and mix it with your bathing water. This will make your skin look fresh and shiny.

