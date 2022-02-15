From Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar, Top Fashion Moments from Super Bowl 2022

The Super Bowl may be America’s biggest sporting event but it also happens to be an event headlined by the artists performing at the Halftime show, and celebrities showing up in the latest fashion trends. This year, the American football event saw notable hip-hop artists entertaining the audience during the Halftime show. Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem enthralled the audience with their performance. It was not just their songs but their outfits as well that left us impressed.

Advertisement

51-year-old Blige opted for a white bodysuit designed by Norwegian designer Peter Dunda. The custom-made bodysuit came with silver animalier patterned mirrors, Swarovski crystals and pearl beadwork embellishments. The white and silver DUNDAS custom long-sleeve crop top came with signature lace-up detailing, paired with matching boy-short, and a fedora style hat. Blige completed her look with Sergio Rossi crystal toe cap thigh-high boots and car gloves by DUNDAS.

Lamar showed up to the venue a black wool double-breasted suit and silk shirt from Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2022, which also happens to be Virgil Abloh’s final collection. Lamar finished off the look with some Vuitton black leather gloves, black boots, and jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Advertisement

Before the Halftime show, it was Jhené Aiko’s soft rendition of America the Beautiful that captivated the audience. The 33-year-old artist wore a sequined burgundy David Koma gown for her performance. The dress came with long sleeves and a high neckline, but the ultra-high slit added a bit of glamour to the look.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, the focus was even less on the game as celebs flocked to the stands of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to see and be seen. Singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Beyonce showed up to the event in a Dolce & Gabbana corset with a pair of denim shorts. Beyoncé finished off the look with a khaki jacket from Off-White spring/summer 2022, and accessorised with a D&G bag and a pair of sheer tights, and diamond jewellery.

Which of the looks from the NFL Super Bowl left you impressed?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.