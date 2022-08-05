From Swimming to Walking, Tips and Exercises For Asthma Patients' Better Quality of Life

Encouraging fitness treatments in patients with asthma can enhance their quality of life, according to research published in the Journal of Health Psychology. The University of East Anglia undertook the study to examine if physical activities such as aerobics and strength or resistance training may aid persons with asthma.

Asthmatic individuals frequently avoid strenuous activities because they become exhausted and experience difficulty breathing. However, certain properly planned treatments might encourage individuals to perform little workouts to improve their health.

Here are a few tips that can help you perform your best while exercising even with asthma-

Advertisement

Before exercising, use an inhaler. As a pre-exercise therapy, your doctor may prescribe a pre-exercise inhaler. These inhaled drugs relax the airways, making it easier to breathe while exercising.

Take medicine to get long-term relief. If a pre-exercise inhaler fails to relieve your symptoms, you may be prescribed another medicine. This may include oral medications or extra inhalers that reduce airway irritation.

Warm up before exercising to allow your body to adjust. When you’re finished, gently end the exercises.

When it’s cold outside, cover your nose and mouth. Cool air’s dryness might constrict your airways.

Some Exercises that are best for people with asthma:

Swimming

Swimming is one of the most recommended workouts for asthmatic patients. It is less likely to trigger asthma-related symptoms than other activities.

Walking

Walking is another excellent low-intensity workout. This type of workout is mild on the body, making breathing easier.

Hiking

Advertisement

Another alternative is to go on a leisurely trek. Select a path that is reasonably level or has a gradual, steady ascent. If you have allergies, check the pollen level in your area before going trekking. Hike only if pollen levels are low.

Bike riding for fun

If you have EIB, go for a moderate bike ride. This is another moderate pastime that does not require continual effort. Indoor cycling on a stationary bike is also an option.

Track and field

Advertisement

If you want to run, choose short-distance running exercises like sprints. Due to the constant effort required, long-distance jogging on a track or outside may not be suggested for those with more severe uncontrolled asthma.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here