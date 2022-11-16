From Teacher to Veterinarian, Pink-collared Jobs Ruled by Women

Over the years, women have crossed the threshold of their households and started becoming more and more independent. Women have been ruling countries and becoming CEOs of renowned companies. Women today have broken free from the shackles of social stigma and gender discrimination to rise and become equal to men. Although both women and men are excelling in the fields of science, technology, arts, humanities, and others, there are certain jobs where women are known to be more dominant.

Here is a list of some pink-collared jobs, as referred to by economists, where women are more dominant.

Teachers/professors:

Since women are generally caregivers by profession, teachers and professors make up the ideal job. Female teachers are in high demand in the world and women are seen teaching different subjects in preschool, kindergarten, elementary and high schools including colleges and universities. The pay scale in this field is also the highest.

Hospitality:

Hospitality management is another important field where several women perform better than men. Hospitality jobs include regional and corporate management, revenue management, finance, and human resources which require one to exhibit leadership skills. Several hotels, restaurants, resorts, and airline industries hire women for hospitality management.

Nursing:

Women are deemed to be nurturers. Hence Nature is always regarded as Mother since it nurtures us by providing us with all the necessities required for living. Female nurses are in high demand in hospitals to take care of and treat patients. Sometimes, nurses also help in cheering up the patients.

Accountants:

It is wrong to assume that accountancy is a purely male-oriented job. Women are known to be better managers. They are relied upon to handle, utilize, and invest money at the right place and at the right time. Money handling abilities among women are hence known to be better among the female population.

Veterinarian:

Similar to nursing and caregiving, if a woman is not afraid of animals, they can become one of the best veterinarians out there. Women love pets differently. As a veterinarian, besides doing the usual job of check-ups, giving injections, and making diet charts, women tend to treat animals with an extra dose of love and affection, which makes them the best fit for the job.

