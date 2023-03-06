Often, when we are burdened by immense work pressure and tight deadlines, all we need is a break from our jam-packed schedules. That’s when you need to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and embark on a trip with your friends and family. While some love to explore new mountains, others find comfort in the sea beaches. A few also love to delve into the chilly weather of the hill stations.

If you are someone who finds spending some time amid nature and sea beaches therapeutic, you must visit the beautiful coastal town of Kanyakumari. Here are some amazing places in Kanyakumari that you must visit while in the beautiful city.

Thirparappu Falls:

The magnificent Thirparappu Falls, which fall from a height of over 50 feet, is a treat to watch in Kanyakumari. The falls are surrounded by lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, making it a popular location for photographers. From the towering heights, you can get breathtaking views of the snow-white cascades pouring down. It’s the ideal location for a weekend getaway or a picnic. You can also enjoy quaint paddle boat rides or take a dip in the cool waters.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial:

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where Swami Vivekananda attained enlightenment, is another amazing place to visit for spiritual people. There is a magnificent statue of Swami Vivekananda set against the imposing Indian Ocean. Ferry rides from the coast to the island are found in plenty here. You can hop on one and enjoy the surrounding vistas. You can also take a stroll, inside the museum present in the memorial, to get acquainted with Swami Vivekananda’s works.

Kanyakumari Beach

If you love the sound of waves crashing on the shore, then a visit to Kanyakumari Beach is a must. The beach is a haven for travellers, with three majestic water bodies, namely the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea merging into each other. Another intriguing feature of Kanyakumari Beach is watching the spectacular sunset and sunrise, which turn the waters into a beautiful crimson-red colour.

Mathur Aqueduct

The Mathur Aqueduct or the Mathur Hanging Bridge was constructed over the River Pahrali. The place is known for offering beautiful vistas. There is also a children’s park accompanied by bathing and swimming platforms built here for the enjoyment of both locals and tourists alike. This architectural brilliance also boasts of a mesmerising sunset that seems to paint the small hamlets located nearby in a variety of colours.

Vattakottai Fort

The Vattakottai Fort is a must-visit for tourists because of its prime location between the seashores on one side and the breathtaking Western Ghats on the other. The walls around the fort, built with granite stones, are around 25 feet tall. Adding a touch of mystery to the place, there is also a hidden tunnel linking the fort and the Padmanabhapuram Palace.

