Diabetes is a chronic disease that is increasing at an alarming rate. High levels of blood sugar are a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. Unhealthy eating patterns and increasingly sedentary lifestyles are among the reasons for the rise in diabetes. But diabetes can be controlled by changing our habits, following a proper fitness routine and including nutritious food in our diet.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas is not able to produce insulin properly or when our body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. To meet the deficiency of insulin, doctors give insulin injections to severe diabetic patients. But do you know that there are some Ayurvedic methods also which can control blood sugar levels? According to newscrab.com, there are some essential Ayurvedic herbs by which diabetes can be controlled very easily. Here are 5 medicinal herbs that you must have!

Tulsi leaf

Tulsi has great importance, both religiously and in Ayurveda. It contains several medicinal properties, which protect us from infections and many other diseases. Drinking tulsi water also helps in controlling blood sugar. Boil some tulsi leaves, filter the water and drink it early in the morning. In a study, it was found that using an extract of the tulsi herb on diabetic rats, significantly reduced their blood sugar levels.

Insulin leaf

Doctors give insulin injections to control diabetes. But if you chew the leaves of the insulin plants, it will also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Insulin has a lot of Ayurvedic importance. It is also known by names like crepe ginger, kumul, pakar moola and pushkarmool. Insulin leaves also improve our body’s metabolism.

Curry leaves

Curry leaves are very beneficial for our health. Several anti-inflammatory elements are found in curry leaves which reduce inflammation in the body. Along with this, it also controls diabetes. Curry leaves also improve digestion. It has been revealed in a study that the anti-hyperglycemic elements of curry leave to control diabetes.

Guava leaf

Anti-hyperglycemic properties are found in guava leaves, which reduce the level of sugar in the blood. You can chew it or consume it as a juice, boiling the guava leaves and drinking water will prove to be more beneficial.

Mango Leaf

Many types of medicinal properties are found in mango leaves. Mangiferin is an extract found in its leaves, which lowers the level of increased glucose in our blood. Mango leaves also increase insulin. Consuming mango leaves when you wake up in the morning is beneficial for your health.

