From Using Cloth Diapers To Availing Discounts, Know Pocket-Friendly Parenting Hacks

One of the best feelings in the world is to become a parent. Newborns usher in new hope and happiness along with them, filling your house with laughter and joy. Not to forget, your heart gets twice as big with the newfound parenthood, watching your little ball of munchkin’s every move. But with the arrival of a baby, there also comes a hoard of responsibilities. From taking care of the infant to making sure they are getting the best nutrition and hygiene, parents play an important role during the growing up years of the child. It is needless to mention that baby care is indeed quite expensive. If you are a new parent who wants to give the best care to your offspring within a pocket-friendly budget, then these tips might help you out.

Use cloth diapers:

Diapers found in baby stores are usually quite expensive. In addition, not all diapers will suit your baby and might cause rashes and itchiness on your infant’s skin, making them uncomfortable, and even raising the risk of infections. What you can do is make cotton cloth diapers at home that are gentle on your baby’s sensitive skin. It is not only a pocket-friendly option but will also not cause any side effects.

Make cotton wipes

Instead of purchasing costly napkins and wipes from the markets, another effective option is to make cotton wipes at home. You can easily make the most out of these cotton wipes by using them on your baby’s soft skin. They are hassle-free and will not cause any allergies or skin reactions. Just wash them thoroughly in warm water, before and after use.

Prepare homemade food

Markets are filled with baby food items that are quite expensive. From cereals to baby milk powder, these items might take a toll on your pockets. What you can do is consult a paediatrician and seek their advice to prepare special baby food items at home. Some homemade baby foods are - mashed bananas, semolina kheer, and fruit smoothies.

Reuse old shoes

If your child has an older brother or sister, then you can make use of their shoes instead of buying a new pair for your little one. Buying new shoes from shops for your kid is a waste of money since they will be unusable when your baby grows up. Hence, make your kid wear the shoes of their elder siblings or cousin. Just wash them thoroughly before use.

Apply for coupons

Many online websites offer ample discounts on baby products and food items. The discounts are double when you are a first-time buyer. Keep checking these websites and avail the products at a much cheaper rate.

